Nehru's Word: The dangers of communal hatred

The ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign has been marked by blatant communal dog-whistling by the topmost leaders of the party in power, though reportedly with rapidly diminishing returns. But 73 years ago, then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru converted his first election campaign into a virtual referendum on the demand for a Hindu Rashtra, and delivered a resounding defeat to its proponents, with the rivals winning only 10 seats and six per cent of the vote!

We bring you this week extracts from a speech he gave in Amritsar on 22 December 1951, which demonstrates this.

For thousands of years now, there have been different religions in India and yet we are all Indians. The majority of us are Hindus, and Muslims are in great numbers, as also are Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and many others. This has been going on for thousands of years. All these religions have made India their home. India does not belong to any one of them alone. There has never been a question of one religion trying to suppress the others. If anyone tries to do it now, he will be very foolish and will cause great damage to the country.

India can progress in only one way and that is when all Indians, irrespective of their professions, province or religion, live in harmony with one another and march together. They may hold different views and opinions, but they must not live in compartments politically or otherwise.

You have gathered here in great numbers and perhaps most of you live in Amritsar. Almost all of you must be Punjabis. But you are not merely the citizens of Amritsar or of the Punjab — you are first and foremost the citizens of India. And as the citizens of India, you have certain rights, and at the same time some responsibilities too because there can be no rights without responsibilities…