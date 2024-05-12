Nehru's Word: Fight the good fight

Anyhow, my point is that the coming of these elections have agitated people all over India, so much that while we talk about high principles and policies, in effect the only dominant urge left is how to win. For a party, the dominant urge is how should a party win. For the individual, his urge is how shall he win. And so, we see large numbers, multitudes of persons all wanting to stand for elections, an astonishing number everywhere. Everybody is convinced that the nation can only be properly served by his being returned to the legislature…

The Congress can change its policy. Let us think about it and change it, if necessary… I can understand all that, let us do it. But whatever is done and whatever plan is made, must be based on a realistic survey of our resources and what we can do with the material we have got.

It is just no good at all talking about communism and socialism… Some leader of the Socialist Party says that the Congress has become a conservative party, and Jawaharlal Nehru is its Winston Churchill. It is quite possible that compared to the leaders of the Socialist Party, I may be called conservative. I do not know, one cannot judge oneself.

It is equally possible, I think, that a certain turn of events may make me more radical than them, because I think I still have some sparks of the old fire left in me. In spite of four or five years of taming process in the secretariat of Delhi, I can sometimes feel as I felt 10 or 20 years ago.