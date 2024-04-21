Respect all languages, learn more than one: Jawaharlal Nehru

It is no use dragging philology into these language controversies.

Take the Punjabi language. We have heard learned arguments about the origin of Punjabi and the Gurmukhi script and how far it is connected with Hindi and how far it is independent of Hindi, whether it has descended from Sanskrit and so on—as if the source was of paramount significance.

What matters is what people do today.

Let scholars go into the past of Gurmukhi and Hindi. If people in the Punjab or elsewhere wish to use or to speak a certain language and use a certain script, I want to give them every freedom, opportunity and encouragement to do so.

Everybody knows that in regard to language, there are intimate and rather passionate ideas in people’s minds. But the person who feels passionately about a language must remember that the other man also feels passionately about it.

The only course is to give freedom and opportunity to all people.

It is not for me or anybody else to go about saying that a language is undeveloped.

Even if it were so, it does not matter.

Any attempt to decry a language or deny it opportunity is bad from the point of view of not only that language but other languages.