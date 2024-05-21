This election is all about Modi vs the People: Mallikarjun Kharge

President of the Indian National Congress and a key leader of the INDIA bloc, Mallikarjun Kharge took time off after the fifth phase of polling to share his assessment of the situation on the ground, the likely result and the role of the Election Commission.

The 81-year-old politician, who has campaigned extensively across the country, exuded confidence that the INDIA alliance will have the numbers to form the government.

People have been fighting this election against the lies of the Prime Minister and have had enough of hate speeches and communal polarisation — this election is about the people vs Modi, he told National Herald in New Delhi.

The message that there is a threat to the Constitution and democracy has percolated to the people, he believes, and they are now taking the prime minister’s speeches with a liberal dose of salt. Kharge also takes heart from the fact that the Congress manifesto has touched a chord with the people.

Edited excerpts from the interview: