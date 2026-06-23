Meta’s CRED deal signals a new Silicon Valley strategy: Buy the founder, not the company
Kunal Shah's WhatsApp move underscores Big Tech's growing preference for acquiring talent through minority investments
Meta's $900 million investment in Indian fintech firm CRED may appear, at first glance, to be another large technology funding deal. Yet the more consequential announcement was not the size of the cheque or even the valuation it assigned to the Bengaluru-based startup.
It was the appointment of CRED founder Kunal Shah as the new global head of WhatsApp.
Taken together, the two developments point to a broader shift unfolding across the technology industry. Increasingly, the world's largest technology companies are not acquiring businesses outright. Instead, they are using strategic investments to secure something they value even more: founders.
Under the transaction, Meta will acquire a minority stake in CRED at a valuation of about $4.5 billion. The deal includes both primary and secondary capital and leaves Meta without a board seat or access to CRED's customer data. Shah, meanwhile, will move to Meta to lead WhatsApp globally, while retaining his personal shareholding in the fintech company.
On the surface, the arrangement resembles a conventional strategic investment. In reality, it reflects a growing pattern among global technology giants seeking entrepreneurial leadership without triggering the regulatory complexities associated with full-scale acquisitions.
The approach mirrors Meta's recent investment in artificial intelligence company Scale AI. In that deal, the social media giant invested billions of dollars while bringing founder Alexandr Wang into a leadership role overseeing a new AI initiative. The company remained independent, but its founder moved into Meta's orbit.
For Big Tech, the rationale is becoming increasingly clear.
Traditional acquisitions face growing scrutiny from regulators around the world. Competition authorities are examining deals more aggressively, while countries are introducing stricter rules governing data sovereignty, foreign ownership and digital infrastructure. In markets such as India, where financial services companies operate under rigorous regulatory frameworks and data localisation requirements, outright acquisitions can become particularly complex.
Minority investments offer an alternative path. They allow technology companies to gain exposure to promising businesses while simultaneously securing the expertise of founders who have demonstrated an ability to build products that resonate with local markets.
That expertise may be especially valuable in India.
Meta already enjoys unparalleled reach in the country. WhatsApp has more than 500 million users, while Instagram has become one of India's most influential consumer internet platforms. Yet despite this scale, the company has struggled to establish a dominant position in digital payments.
India's payments ecosystem remains fiercely competitive, with established players and UPI leaders controlling the bulk of transaction volumes. Even vast distribution networks and deep financial resources have not been sufficient to guarantee success.
The appointment suggests Meta believes its next phase of growth in India may depend not on more investment, but on leadership with a proven ability to understand and anticipate the behaviour of digital consumers.
Since founding CRED in 2018, Shah has built a business that focused not on mass-market scale but on attracting financially active consumers with strong credit profiles. The company has since expanded into UPI payments, lending, insurance, wealth management and other financial products, serving around 17 million monthly users.
While that user base is significantly smaller than those of many consumer internet giants, it represents a highly engaged and economically valuable segment of India's digital population.
Meta's investment therefore appears to be about more than securing exposure to a growing fintech platform. It is also a bet on the judgement, product instincts and market understanding that Shah brings with him.
The company has made it clear that CRED will continue to operate independently. Shah announced that Meta would not receive access to member data, while interim chief executive Miten Sampat will oversee the company's next phase of growth. CRED has reported revenue of ₹3,200 crore and said it achieved its first profitable quarter in 2026 as it works towards a future public listing.
Yet the broader significance of the transaction extends beyond CRED's financial performance.
The deal highlights a growing reality in the technology sector: capital is abundant, engineering talent can be hired globally, and distribution can often be bought. What remains scarce are founders who have repeatedly demonstrated an ability to identify emerging consumer behaviour, build products around it and scale businesses in difficult markets.
Whether Shah succeeds in transforming WhatsApp's payments ambitions remains uncertain. Structural challenges, regulatory constraints and intense competition are unlikely to disappear because of a single executive appointment.
Even so, Meta's latest move sends a clear message about where Big Tech sees value.
In an era when acquiring companies has become more difficult and building products has become increasingly commoditised, the most sought-after asset may no longer be the business itself. It may be the founder who built it.
With PTI inputs