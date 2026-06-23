Meta’s CRED deal signals a new Silicon Valley strategy: Buy the founder, not the company

Meta's $900 million investment in Indian fintech firm CRED may appear, at first glance, to be another large technology funding deal. Yet the more consequential announcement was not the size of the cheque or even the valuation it assigned to the Bengaluru-based startup.

It was the appointment of CRED founder Kunal Shah as the new global head of WhatsApp.

Taken together, the two developments point to a broader shift unfolding across the technology industry. Increasingly, the world's largest technology companies are not acquiring businesses outright. Instead, they are using strategic investments to secure something they value even more: founders.

Under the transaction, Meta will acquire a minority stake in CRED at a valuation of about $4.5 billion. The deal includes both primary and secondary capital and leaves Meta without a board seat or access to CRED's customer data. Shah, meanwhile, will move to Meta to lead WhatsApp globally, while retaining his personal shareholding in the fintech company.

On the surface, the arrangement resembles a conventional strategic investment. In reality, it reflects a growing pattern among global technology giants seeking entrepreneurial leadership without triggering the regulatory complexities associated with full-scale acquisitions.

The approach mirrors Meta's recent investment in artificial intelligence company Scale AI. In that deal, the social media giant invested billions of dollars while bringing founder Alexandr Wang into a leadership role overseeing a new AI initiative. The company remained independent, but its founder moved into Meta's orbit.

For Big Tech, the rationale is becoming increasingly clear.

Traditional acquisitions face growing scrutiny from regulators around the world. Competition authorities are examining deals more aggressively, while countries are introducing stricter rules governing data sovereignty, foreign ownership and digital infrastructure. In markets such as India, where financial services companies operate under rigorous regulatory frameworks and data localisation requirements, outright acquisitions can become particularly complex.