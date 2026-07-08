Microsoft cuts 4,800 jobs as AI spending pressures costs

Microsoft has announced another round of layoffs, cutting around 4,800 jobs globally as the technology giant continues to pour money into artificial intelligence while trying to rein in costs.

The latest reduction amounts to about 2.1 per cent of Microsoft’s global workforce and comes as large technology companies grapple with the rising financial burden of building AI infrastructure. Firms such as Amazon and Meta have also trimmed headcount this year as spending on data centres and computing capacity accelerates.

The move follows a difficult first half of the year for Microsoft, whose shares fell nearly 23 per cent in the first six months of 2026, their weakest first-half performance since 2022. Earlier this year, the company had also offered voluntary buyouts to nearly 9,000 employees in the US, equivalent to around 7 per cent of its domestic workforce.

Microsoft has traditionally made workforce changes around the end of its fiscal year in June, when it reviews budgets and spending plans for the next financial year.