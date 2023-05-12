Microsoft to skip pay raises for salaried employees this year

In January, Nadella announced that the company will be "making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of FY23 Q3 (third quarter)".



Microsoft had more than 220,000 employees, and layoffs affected around 5 per cent of its workforce.



Microsoft-owned LinkedIn also laid off 716 employees, as the company made changes to its Global Business Organisation (GBO) and shut its InCareer app in China.