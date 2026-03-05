Morgan Stanley reportedly cuts 2,500 jobs across global operations

US investment bank Morgan Stanley has reportedly laid off about 2,500 employees worldwide, representing roughly 3 per cent of its global workforce, according to media reports.

The job reductions, which began in early March, are said to be part of a broader effort to realign the bank’s operations with evolving business priorities and a revised global location strategy, rather than being directly related to artificial intelligence-driven restructuring. The The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that performance reviews of employees also played a role in the decision.

The layoffs span the firm’s three main divisions — institutional securities, wealth management and investment management — and affect a range of positions, including front-office, revenue-generating and back-office roles. However, financial advisers are not believed to be impacted.

The bank had not issued an official response to the report at the time of publication.

The latest workforce reduction follows a similar move last year when Morgan Stanley cut around 2,000 jobs.