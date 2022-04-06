Musk won't get special treatment on the platform, says Twitter

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has said it will not give Tesla CEO Elon Musk special treatment on the platform, after earning a seat on the company's board of directors.



In a statement to The Verge, Twitter spokesperson Adrian Zamora said the platform is "committed to impartiality in the development and enforcement of its policies and rules," implying that Musk will be subject to the same Twitter rules as everyone else.



In other words, Twitter could likely still ban or suspend Musk, if need be.