N. Chandrasekaran resigns as Tata Sons chairman after reappointment stalls

N. Chandrasekaran on Wednesday announced that he would step down as chairman of Tata Sons when his current term ends on 20 February 2027, and would not seek reappointment, bringing the conglomerate’s succession question into sharp focus.

The announcement came less than a week before Tata Sons’ annual general meeting on 18 August, where shareholders had been expected to consider his reappointment. The company has yet to name a successor.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said leading Tata Sons for nearly a decade had been “a great honour and a profound responsibility”.

He said the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously recommended extending his tenure by another five years. The proposal was subsequently endorsed by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and placed before the company’s board on 24 February 2026.

“However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the Board Members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision,” Chandrasekaran said.

He added that no resolution had been reached in the six months since the meeting, creating uncertainty at a time when several strategic projects were at critical stages.

“Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders,” he said.