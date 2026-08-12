N. Chandrasekaran resigns as Tata Sons chairman after reappointment stalls
Tata Sons chairman says the group needs clarity on its leadership beyond February 2027; Group shares tumble on announcement, with TCS falling about 4%
N. Chandrasekaran on Wednesday announced that he would step down as chairman of Tata Sons when his current term ends on 20 February 2027, and would not seek reappointment, bringing the conglomerate’s succession question into sharp focus.
The announcement came less than a week before Tata Sons’ annual general meeting on 18 August, where shareholders had been expected to consider his reappointment. The company has yet to name a successor.
In a statement, Chandrasekaran said leading Tata Sons for nearly a decade had been “a great honour and a profound responsibility”.
He said the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously recommended extending his tenure by another five years. The proposal was subsequently endorsed by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and placed before the company’s board on 24 February 2026.
“However, the proposal was not carried through because one of the Board Members did not support it, and in the absence of unanimous support, I chose to defer the decision,” Chandrasekaran said.
He added that no resolution had been reached in the six months since the meeting, creating uncertainty at a time when several strategic projects were at critical stages.
“Tata Sons is a very large institution and there are many strategic projects that are under critical stages of execution. It is not only necessary to have a leader in place to lead the Group beyond Feb 2027, but also clarity on leadership is important for employees, investors, partners and other stakeholders,” he said.
Reports had earlier indicated that Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, opposed Chandrasekaran’s reappointment in February and sought assurances on managing debt, preventing a public listing of Tata Sons and resolving differences with minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji Group.
The developments come amid reported tensions between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over the board representation, strategy and the proposed exit of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Tata Trusts, the conglomerate’s charitable arm, owns 66 per cent of Tata Sons.
Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Group in 1987 and became chief executive of Tata Consultancy Services in 2009. He joined the Tata Sons board in October 2016 and was appointed chairman in January 2017, becoming the first person outside the Tata founding family to lead the holding company.
Handpicked by the late Ratan Tata, Chandrasekaran has overseen a group comprising more than 30 companies, including TCS, Tata Motors and Air India. His tenure has also included major investments in areas such as semiconductor manufacturing.
The group has faced several challenges over the past year, including regulatory scrutiny of Air India following a fatal crash, pricing pressure at TCS and disruption at Jaguar Land Rover after a cyberattack.
Tata Group shares declined following the announcement. TCS was trading about 4 per cent lower on Wednesday, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Consumer Products fell 2.55 per cent and 1.61 per cent, respectively. Titan and Tata Steel also slipped by around 2 per cent each.
Separately, Sir Ratan Tata Trust trustee Vijay Singh has stepped down ahead of the expiry of his term and informed the trust that he does not wish to be considered for reappointment.
With agency inputs