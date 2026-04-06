Chandrasekaran’s future at Tata Sons under scrutiny ahead of key June board meeting

The June board meeting at Tata Sons has taken on added significance after a February discussion ended without clarity on N. Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, leaving key questions over the conglomerate’s leadership unresolved.

The postponement, moneycontrol reported, followed objections from Noel Tata, head of Tata Trusts, bringing wider governance and strategic issues into the spotlight. These concerns are understood to go beyond leadership continuity, encompassing capital allocation, financial performance across group companies and the locus of decision-making authority within the conglomerate.

Under Article 121A of the company’s Articles of Association, any appointment or reappointment of the chairman requires prior approval from the Trusts. This effectively means that both Trust-nominated directors on the board — Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan — must back Chandrasekaran’s continuation for a fresh term to be approved.

Although the boards of the principal Tata Trusts had unanimously endorsed a new five-year term for Chandrasekaran in July 2025 after he presented a detailed business plan, that strategy is now being reassessed. Sources indicate that shifting business dynamics and mounting losses in certain ventures have reduced the relevance of the earlier roadmap.

Chandrasekaran is now expected to present a revised plan, with a sharper focus on profitability in key businesses such as Air India, Tata Digital and the group’s electronics manufacturing operations. Stakeholders are said to be seeking clearer execution timelines and greater certainty on returns.

Observers quoted by moneycontrol point to a marked contrast between Chandrasekaran’s first term, which began in 2017 following the exit of Cyrus Mistry, and his current tenure. While his initial years were credited with restoring financial discipline and stability, his second term has drawn criticism over the performance of newer, consumer-facing businesses.

There is also increasing pressure to address loss-making ventures, with some voices within the group calling for either restructuring or divestment.