Strategy, governance differences delay clarity on term extension for Tata’s N Chandrasekaran

The board of Tata Sons has postponed a decision on extending Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s tenure as chairman, after new conditions were raised by Noel Tata, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Chandrasekaran’s current term runs until February 2027. Directors had been considering granting him a third term when Noel Tata, who chairs Tata Trusts, is understood to have set out a series of stipulations. Tata Trusts owns roughly two-thirds of Tata Sons, giving it decisive influence over the holding company.

Sources said Noel Tata expressed concern over losses at certain group companies and the prospect of Tata Sons increasing its debt, which could trigger a mandatory stock market listing. He is also said to have sought written assurances that the holding company would not be listed.

The lengthy board meeting at Bombay House, the group’s Mumbai headquarters, saw detailed deliberations on the reappointment. None of the other directors present — including Venu Srinivasan, Harish Manwani, Anita George and Saurabh Agrawal — reportedly objected to extending Chandrasekaran’s tenure.

At one stage, some directors suggested putting the matter to a vote. However, Chandrasekaran requested that the decision be deferred, a request the board accepted. Speaking briefly to reporters afterwards, he declined to discuss the meeting’s substance but said “nothing changes” for Tata Sons.