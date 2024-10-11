Tata Group after Ratan Tata: Half-brother Noel to lead Tata Trusts
Noel Tata, 67, steps into the chairman's role after years of working quietly behind the scenes
On Friday, 11 October 2024, Noel Tata, half-brother of the late Ratan Tata, was unanimously named chairman of Tata Trusts, marking a pivotal moment for one of India’s largest and most influential business conglomerates.
Following the passing of Ratan Tata at the age of 86 due to age-related health conditions, the mantle of guiding Tata Trusts — which holds a controlling 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons — now rests with Noel, a veteran in the Tata Group with over four decades of experience.
Noel Tata, 67, steps into this role after years of working quietly behind the scenes, yet contributing significantly to the Tata empire's growth. He has served on the boards of various key Tata companies, including Trent, Tata International Ltd, Voltas, and the Tata Investment Corporation.
His appointment comes at a time when the conglomerate faces multiple challenges in navigating the post-Ratan Tata era, ensuring the group's cohesion and spearheading new ventures, all amidst a global economic downturn.
The Tata Trusts, which comprise the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Allied Trusts and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Allied Trusts, have historically played a crucial role in steering the group’s future. Unlike many business houses where individuals hold ownership, Tata Sons is largely controlled by these charitable trusts, which makes the position of the chairman of Tata Trusts highly influential.
Noel Tata’s elevation to this role is expected to have a direct impact on the group’s future direction, particularly given the challenges and opportunities ahead.
Both the challenges and opportunities that Noel Tata now confronts, as such, are substantial.
Key Tata companies like Tata Steel, Tata Motors, and the group’s crown jewel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), face pressures from global economic uncertainties and domestic competition.
TCS alone, with a profit of Rs 43,559 crore in FY2024, remains the financial engine for Tata Sons, helping bankroll new ventures. Maintaining its delicate balance between tradition and growth, while navigating the shifting dynamics of global markets, will require foresight and dynamism.
Noel Tata’s journey within the Tata Group has been gradual but impactful. Having taken leadership roles across a spectrum of Tata enterprises, his most notable achievements include his tenure as managing director of Tata International, where he grew the company’s turnover from $500 million to over $3 billion between 2010 and 2021.
At Trent, Tata’s retail arm, he transformed the company from a single-store operation into a multi-format retail chain with over 700 outlets, demonstrating his strategic acumen.
Although Noel Tata has often remained in the shadow of his illustrious half-brother, his leadership style is defined by a quiet determination, attention to detail, and a deep understanding of the Tata Group’s diverse businesses.
His academic credentials from Sussex University and INSEAD, combined with his vast experience, position him as a steady hand to guide the conglomerate forward.
The Tata Group today is a vast confederation of over 30 companies with operations spanning sectors from salt to software, employing over one million people worldwide. Its collective revenue for 2023-24 stood at over $165 billion. The biggest challenge facing Noel Tata is ensuring that this loosely federated group of companies continues to work cohesively under a unified vision.
The unique structure of Tata Sons, with its majority stake held by the trusts, ensures that Tata Group companies remain focused not just on profit but also on philanthropy and nation-building.
However, the autonomy of individual Tata companies means that the chairman of Tata Trusts must exercise careful diplomacy and strategic oversight to guide them — without overreaching.
Noel Tata’s appointment as chairman of Tata Trusts also brings with it continuity in the family’s involvement in the conglomerate. His second daughter, Maya, has recently been named a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, signalling the next generation’s entry into the leadership fold. Meanwhile, his son Neville already serves as a board member of various Tata companies, further cementing the Tata family’s enduring legacy.
However, Noel Tata’s leadership will be measured not only by his ability to carry forward the philanthropic vision set by his forebears, but also by his capacity to navigate an increasingly competitive global marketplace.
With Natarajan Chandrasekaran still holding the reins at Tata Sons for another four years, as reported by the Indian Express, the challenge will be to foster a collaborative relationship between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, ensuring that the conglomerate’s growth continues unabated.
On the other hand, Noel Tata is married to Aloo Mistry, sister of the late Cyrus Mistry and a part of the Shapoorji Pallonji family, which is the single largest private shareholder of Tata Sons, with more than 18.4 per cent holding.
Relations between the Shapoorji Pallonji group and the Tatas have not been warm since Cyrus Mistry was removed from the chairmanship of Tata Sons in 2019. Will Noel's presence heal the breach?
As Noel Tata takes charge at Tata Trusts, the Tata Group stands at a critical juncture. The passing of Ratan Tata marks the end of an era, but Noel Tata’s quiet yet impactful rise through the ranks gives confidence in a future driven by foresight, steady leadership, and a commitment to the group's core values.
With challenges looming on the global and domestic fronts, Noel Tata’s stewardship will be pivotal in charting the course for the Tata Group’s next chapter.
With PTI inputs
