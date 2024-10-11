Tata Group after Ratan Tata: Half-brother Noel to lead Tata Trusts

On Friday, 11 October 2024, Noel Tata, half-brother of the late Ratan Tata, was unanimously named chairman of Tata Trusts, marking a pivotal moment for one of India’s largest and most influential business conglomerates.

Following the passing of Ratan Tata at the age of 86 due to age-related health conditions, the mantle of guiding Tata Trusts — which holds a controlling 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons — now rests with Noel, a veteran in the Tata Group with over four decades of experience.

Noel Tata, 67, steps into this role after years of working quietly behind the scenes, yet contributing significantly to the Tata empire's growth. He has served on the boards of various key Tata companies, including Trent, Tata International Ltd, Voltas, and the Tata Investment Corporation.

His appointment comes at a time when the conglomerate faces multiple challenges in navigating the post-Ratan Tata era, ensuring the group's cohesion and spearheading new ventures, all amidst a global economic downturn.

The Tata Trusts, which comprise the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Allied Trusts and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Allied Trusts, have historically played a crucial role in steering the group’s future. Unlike many business houses where individuals hold ownership, Tata Sons is largely controlled by these charitable trusts, which makes the position of the chairman of Tata Trusts highly influential.

Noel Tata’s elevation to this role is expected to have a direct impact on the group’s future direction, particularly given the challenges and opportunities ahead.