Sonam Wangchuk pays tribute to Ratan Tata on Day 5 of hunger strike

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike along with his supporters at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan, paid tribute to Ratan Tata on Thursday, 10 October.

The hunger strike has entered its fifth day on Thursday.

In a post on X, Wangchuk paid homage to Tata, who died on Wednesday night at the age of 86, and said Tata Sons, owned by the Tata Trust, redistributes its wealth through social work.

"I want to pay my respects and homage to Ratan Tataji, who headed the Tata Sons. I've always admired them for their work for social welfare," Wangchuk said, adding that 66 per cent of Tata Sons is owned by Tata Trusts, which redistributes this wealth through its activities in education, health and rural development.

"Very few companies in the world do this, where impact is above the income of the company," he said.