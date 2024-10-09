Ratan Tata: Visionary who steered Tata Group into a new era

Ratan Naval Tata (1937-2024), the quiet and unassuming visionary who transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse, has passed away at the age of 86. A man of grace, humility, and towering achievements, Ratan Tata’s leadership defined an era of unparalleled growth and modernisation for India’s most iconic conglomerate.

Ratan Tata’s life was marked by understated brilliance. Born on 28 December 1937 into one of India’s most prominent families, his early years were steeped in both privilege and discipline. Raised by his grandmother Lady Navajbai Tata, in the grandeur of Tata Palace in Bombay, he was exposed to wealth but grounded in values. “She was indulgent, but strict in terms of discipline,” he recalled, reflecting on a childhood that shaped his reserved but resolute character.

Early influences and the making of a leader

Tata’s academic journey took him to Cornell University, where he initially studied engineering at his father’s insistence but soon followed his passion for architecture. It was in the United States, particularly on the West Coast, that Tata fell in love with the free-spirited lifestyle of California and dreamed of a life in Los Angeles.

But destiny, and a sense of duty, called him back to India. His grandmother’s deteriorating health and a gentle nudge from JRD Tata, the then-chairman of the Tata Group, led him to join Tata Industries in 1962. His return marked the beginning of a journey that would see him redefine Indian business.