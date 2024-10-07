Check-ups for age-related conditions, in good spirits: Ratan Tata

On Monday, 7 October, veteran industrialist and Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata said there is no cause for concern regarding his health and he is undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions.

Terming as "rumour" reports of his hospitalisation in a Mumbai hospital, in a post on social media platform X the 86-year-old Tata said ‘these claims are unfounded’.

‘Thank you for thinking of me,’ he added.