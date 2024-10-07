Check-ups for age-related conditions, in good spirits: Ratan Tata
In a post on X, Ratan Tata sought to dispel rumours about his critical health status after he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital
On Monday, 7 October, veteran industrialist and Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata said there is no cause for concern regarding his health and he is undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions.
Terming as "rumour" reports of his hospitalisation in a Mumbai hospital, in a post on social media platform X the 86-year-old Tata said ‘these claims are unfounded’.
‘Thank you for thinking of me,’ he added.
‘I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age related medical conditions,’ he asserted.
‘There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits,’ he said, requesting the public and the media to refrain from ‘spreading misinformation’.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines