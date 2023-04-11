National Career Service portal registers 35.7L vacancies in 2022-23

The finance and insurance sector has shown a phenomenal growth of more than 800 per cent and registered 20.8 lakh vacancies during 2022-23 compared to 2.2 lakh vacancies in 2021-22.



The vacancies in the operations and support sector has also registered a growth of 400 per cent with 3.75 lakh vacancies reported in 2022-23 as compared to 76,000 in 2021-22.



The vacancies in the sectors like hotels, food service and catering, manufacturing, health and education also significantly increased during 2022-23 over the previous year.



During 2022-23, the NCS portal has also achieved a milestone of registering more than one million employers since its launch. Out of total registered employers, more than eight lakh employers were registered in 2022-23.



The maximum registrations of employers were from the service sector (6.5 lakh) which was followed by the employers from the manufacturing sector.