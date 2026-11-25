The Airline Operators’ Committee asked the ministry to intervene after affected Gulf carriers were denied slots they had held in previous seasons. The committee said the decision was taken without adequate consultation and left airlines uncertain about their summer schedules. Emirates and Air France-KLM had earlier cited concerns about infrastructure and passenger demand at Navi Mumbai, while the International Air Transport Association objected to the lack of consultation on the original transfer plan.

Airport charges have also been a concern. NMIA’s operator told the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) that airlines had cited aeronautical tariffs when explaining their reluctance to launch international services. The regulator widened eligibility for concessional landing charges to routes new to Navi Mumbai, including routes already served from elsewhere in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Maharashtra proposes phased rebuild

Fadnavis wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu proposing that Terminal 1B be built first, with operations moving there before Terminal 1A is demolished. The state’s proposal is intended to keep flights operating at Mumbai airport during the redevelopment. The slot dispute has separately gone to the Union ministry, where airlines have sought restoration of their summer 2027 slots.

Ground access remains another concern. The Indian Express reported that stakeholders had flagged the cost of taxis and limited last-mile options. The Maharashtra government introduced Bharat Taxi services at NMIA in October with an initial fleet of 40 vehicles. The state transport corporation later temporarily diverted its airport buses from Dadar and Borivali, citing weak demand and the need to redeploy buses during the festive rush.

Jeddah service to start on 15 December

NMIA said its winter schedule would cover 45 domestic destinations and two international destinations. The airport has added nine domestic routes and plans to start direct flights to Jeddah on 15 December, adding a second international passenger destination after Abu Dhabi.

The airport had also handled 40,868 tonnes of cargo by 15 November, including 31,652 tonnes of international freight. Its cargo network spans 24 international destinations served by 18 freighter airlines.

With IANS inputs