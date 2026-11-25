Navi Mumbai airport handles 4.1 million passengers as airlines contest flight shift
Airport plans Jeddah flights in December as Maharashtra proposes phased redevelopment of Mumbai's Terminal 1
Navi Mumbai International Airport has handled about 4.1 million passengers since opening on 25 December 2025. Domestic travellers accounted for nearly all the traffic
Gulf carriers have asked the Centre to restore their established Mumbai airport slots after the operator proposed moving services to 14 international destinations to Navi Mumbai. Airlines have also raised concerns about ground access and taxi costs
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has proposed keeping Terminal 1A open until Terminal 1B is ready. The Union Civil Aviation Ministry earlier asked the airport operator to defer its original flight transfer plan and consult airlines
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has handled about 4.1 million passengers ahead of its first anniversary, the airport said on Wednesday. The milestone comes as airlines contest a proposal to move flights to 14 international destinations from Mumbai’s existing airport to Navi Mumbai during the redevelopment of Terminal 1.
NMIA, which began commercial operations on 25 December 2025, recorded 4.09 million domestic passengers and 12,569 international passengers. The airport handled 31,043 passenger aircraft movements, of which IndiGo accounted for 24,777, or nearly four in five. It also recorded 1,092 general aviation movements.
Airlines press to retain Mumbai slots
Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), the Adani Group-run operator, initially proposed shifting 265 of Mumbai airport’s 770 weekly international departures to Navi Mumbai to free up capacity during the Terminal 1 rebuild. The Union Civil Aviation Ministry asked the operator in October to defer that plan and work with airlines on an agreed transition.
MIAL subsequently proposed moving services to 14 destinations, including Doha, Jeddah, Dhaka and Kathmandu, from the summer 2027 schedule. It argued that keeping flights to each affected destination at one airport would ease onward connections.
The Airline Operators’ Committee asked the ministry to intervene after affected Gulf carriers were denied slots they had held in previous seasons. The committee said the decision was taken without adequate consultation and left airlines uncertain about their summer schedules. Emirates and Air France-KLM had earlier cited concerns about infrastructure and passenger demand at Navi Mumbai, while the International Air Transport Association objected to the lack of consultation on the original transfer plan.
Airport charges have also been a concern. NMIA’s operator told the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) that airlines had cited aeronautical tariffs when explaining their reluctance to launch international services. The regulator widened eligibility for concessional landing charges to routes new to Navi Mumbai, including routes already served from elsewhere in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
Maharashtra proposes phased rebuild
Fadnavis wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu proposing that Terminal 1B be built first, with operations moving there before Terminal 1A is demolished. The state’s proposal is intended to keep flights operating at Mumbai airport during the redevelopment. The slot dispute has separately gone to the Union ministry, where airlines have sought restoration of their summer 2027 slots.
Ground access remains another concern. The Indian Express reported that stakeholders had flagged the cost of taxis and limited last-mile options. The Maharashtra government introduced Bharat Taxi services at NMIA in October with an initial fleet of 40 vehicles. The state transport corporation later temporarily diverted its airport buses from Dadar and Borivali, citing weak demand and the need to redeploy buses during the festive rush.
Jeddah service to start on 15 December
NMIA said its winter schedule would cover 45 domestic destinations and two international destinations. The airport has added nine domestic routes and plans to start direct flights to Jeddah on 15 December, adding a second international passenger destination after Abu Dhabi.
The airport had also handled 40,868 tonnes of cargo by 15 November, including 31,652 tonnes of international freight. Its cargo network spans 24 international destinations served by 18 freighter airlines.
With IANS inputs