Navigating Bangladesh crisis: Silver linings, challenges for Indian trade

Recent developments in Bangladesh have caused ripples across various sectors in India, particularly those with export ties to the neighbouring country. While the broader impact on India’s trade remains muted, certain industries are beginning to feel the strain as disruptions persist.

Cotton yarn, footwear, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and soft luggage are among the sectors facing operational challenges, raising concerns about revenue and working capital cycles.

According to CRISIL, the ongoing crisis could present significant risks for industries heavily dependent on Bangladesh as a demand centre or production hub. Cotton yarn manufacturers, for instance, could see a hit to their revenue, as Bangladesh accounts for 8-10 percent of their sales.

While their profit margins may not suffer as much due to already slim spreads, the loss of a key export market is likely to pressure their overall performance.

Similarly, companies in the footwear, FMCG, and soft luggage sectors—many of which operate manufacturing facilities in Bangladesh—have faced operational disruptions.

Although most have resumed activities, the full ramp-up of production remains uncertain, raising concerns about supply chain continuity and long-term profitability.