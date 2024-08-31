Hasina's extradition key to new leaf in Indo-Bangla relations: Top BNP leader

“Sheikh Hasina has to face the law of Bangladesh for all the crimes and corruption committed by her and her regime. To enable this and respect the sentiments of the people of Bangladesh, India should ensure her return to Bangladesh,” he said.

After unprecedented anti-government protests that peaked on August 5, Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to India. Hasina's presence in India for over three weeks has given rise to speculation in Bangladesh.

“We want to start a new chapter in India-Bangladesh relations, and ensuring the return of Hasina to Bangladesh will be a new leaf in the bilateral ties," he said

"Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League are both condemned here and standing by them will only worsen the perception of India in Bangladesh,” he told PTI.

Alamgir said if India doesn’t ensure the return of Hasina to Bangladesh, bilateral ties between the two nations will worsen.

“There is already anger against India, as it is seen as a supporter of the authoritarian Sheikh Hasina regime. If you ask anyone in Bangladesh, they will say that India did not do the right thing by giving shelter to Sheikh Hasina.

"Now, if India doesn’t ensure the extradition of Hasina to Bangladesh, the relationship between the two countries will further decline,” he said.

On Friday, the spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, Randhir Jaiswal, during a press briefing was asked if a formal request had been made from Bangladesh's interim government for the extradition of Hasina, but he did not give a clear answer.

“The former prime minister of Bangladesh came to India at very short notice for safety reasons. We have nothing further to add on that matter. What you asked lies in the realm of hypothetical issues,” Jaiswal had said.

When asked about the ongoing “India out” campaign in Bangladesh, Alamgir said there is “palpable” anger against India, as it never bothered to establish a relationship with the people of the country but was content with its relationship with the Awami League only.

“India’s diplomacy regarding Bangladesh was not pragmatic. It did not establish a relationship with the people of Bangladesh and other stakeholders but put all its eggs in one basket. India has to understand the pulse of the people of Bangladesh,” he said.

Alamgir said if voted to power, the BNP would try to strengthen the relationship with India and resolve misunderstandings and past differences.

“If we are voted to power, we will engage more with India, as we want a strong relationship with India. We will try to resolve the misunderstandings and past differences.

"We have to talk, as that will be pragmatic diplomacy to resolve the issues. Even after such a major political upheaval in Bangladesh, India has not started any dialogue with us,” he said.

The 76-year-old leader said the high commissioners and ambassadors of Pakistan, China, the US, and the UK “had reached out and spoken to us, but there has been no communication from India.”

Alamgir said questionable bilateral treaties that went against the interests of Bangladesh during the Awami League regime will be re-examined and, if needed, reviewed.

“We have no issues with bilateral treaties and agreements with India done during the Awami League regime, which are in the interest of Bangladesh. But there are some questionable bilateral treaties and agreements that are not in the interest of Bangladesh and need to be re-looked and reviewed,” he said.

Listing out bilateral projects that need to be re-examined, Alamgir said the Adani electricity deal tops the list, as “there are a lot of questions regarding it” and it is putting “a lot of pressure on the people of Bangladesh.”

Speaking on the issue of attacks on Hindu minorities following the fall of the Awami League government earlier this month, Alamgir called the reports “factually incorrect and misleading.”

“The reports that attacks on Hindu minorities are taking place are factually incorrect. There may be some instances, but those are more political in nature and not communal," he said.