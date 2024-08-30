2 million children at risk as worst floods in decades sweep through Bangladesh

Over two million children in Bangladesh are at risk as floods sweep through homes, schools and villages, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has warned.

In all, these floods, the worst in Bangladesh in 34 years, have affected 5.6 million people, UNICEF said here in a statement on Friday.

Major rivers in the Bangladesh are overflowing due to unprecedented monsoon rains, Xinhua news agency reported.

As a result, more than 52 people have been reported dead.

Over 500,000 people are seeking shelter after rising waters from swollen rivers submerged homes, streets and fields in Chattogram and Sylhet areas.

Millions of children and families are stranded without food and emergency relief supplies. Government personnel and volunteers are conducting rescue operations, though access remains difficult in some areas. In the coming days, more people will be affected as the monsoon season continues.

"The devastating floods in the parts of Bangladesh are a tragic reminder of the relentless impact of extreme weather events and the climate crisis on children. Far too many children have lost loved ones, their homes, schools, and now are completely destitute," said Emma Brigham, Deputy Representative of UNICEF Bangladesh.