Nayara Energy raises petrol and diesel prices amid global oil surge

Nayara Energy has increased petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre, becoming the first major fuel retailer in India to pass on part of the recent spike in global crude oil prices to consumers.

The move comes as international oil markets have seen sharp volatility following escalating tensions in the Middle East. Crude prices surged significantly after military strikes involving the United States and Israel triggered retaliatory actions from Iran, putting pressure on fuel retailers worldwide.

Nayara, which operates nearly 7,000 fuel stations across the country, has cited rising input costs as the primary reason for the price hike. The actual increase in retail prices may vary across states depending on local taxes such as VAT, with some regions seeing petrol prices rise by more than ₹5 per litre.

In contrast, other private sector players, including Jio-bp, have so far refrained from revising prices despite reportedly incurring losses on fuel sales.

State-owned oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited — which together dominate around 90 per cent of the retail market, have continued to hold petrol and diesel prices steady.