Petrol, diesel prices likely to remain unchanged despite surge in global oil

Petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to be raised in the immediate future despite a sharp surge in global crude oil prices triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East, according to government sources.

The government is currently expected to ask state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) to absorb the impact of higher international prices for the time being, which may result in lower profit margins for the companies.

International crude prices surged sharply at the start of the week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose about 27 per cent to around $116 per barrel, while Brent crude also climbed roughly 28 per cent to a similar level. Both benchmarks have now crossed the $100 mark for the first time since 2022.

The rally in oil prices followed escalating hostilities in the Middle East and concerns over disruptions to supply routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy shipping corridors.

Despite the global surge, retail fuel prices across India have remained unchanged so far. Although domestic petrol and diesel prices generally move in line with international crude trends, the government has in the past asked oil companies to absorb price fluctuations during periods of extreme volatility.

Officials indicated over the weekend that fuel prices would not be increased immediately, noting that India’s energy stock levels are improving and the supply situation appears to be stabilising.