Nearly 72% of Air India Group aircraft flagged for recurring defects, Parliament told

Nearly three-quarters of the Air India Group’s aircraft examined for recurring technical issues have been found to suffer from repetitive defects, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha, raising fresh questions over fleet maintenance standards.

Replying to a question in Parliament on Thursday, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said 191 out of 267 aircraft belonging to Air India and Air India Express that were analysed since January last year had been identified with recurring defects — amounting to nearly 72 per cent of the fleet reviewed.

Across the Indian aviation sector, a total of 754 aircraft operated by six scheduled airlines were analysed for repetitive defects during the period, of which 377 aircraft were flagged. IndiGo accounted for the largest number of aircraft examined, with 405 planes reviewed. Of these, 148 were identified as having recurring technical issues as of 3 February this year.

Among Air India’s standalone fleet, 137 out of 166 aircraft analysed were found to have repetitive defects, while 54 of the 101 Air India Express aircraft reviewed were similarly flagged. Together, the two carriers make up the Air India Group.