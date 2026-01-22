Air India set for record annual loss after crash, airspace curbs derail turnaround

Air India is expected to post its largest-ever annual loss after a deadly crash and prolonged airspace restrictions erased hard-won progress towards a turnaround, according to people familiar with the airline’s finances.

The full-service carrier, jointly owned by the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is on course to record a loss of at least Rs 15,000 crore for the financial year ending 31 March, sources quoted by Moneycontrol said. The setback follows the fatal Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash in June last year and the closure of Pakistani airspace to Indian airlines after a military confrontation between the two countries.

The airspace restrictions forced Air India and other Indian carriers to operate longer routes to Europe and North America, significantly increasing fuel consumption and operating costs. These pressures compounded the financial impact of the crash, which killed more than 240 people and dealt a major blow to passenger confidence.

The reversal marks a sharp contrast with the airline’s position earlier in the year. Under Tata ownership, Air India had been moving closer to profitability and was targeting operational break-even in the current financial year. That goal is now considered unattainable, with the sources saying the crash effectively undid years of restructuring efforts.

The losses come amid a turbulent period for India’s aviation sector, characterised by heightened passenger anxiety, frequent delays and widespread cancellations at a rival airline. The disruption has also drawn attention to the country’s highly concentrated airline market, dominated by two major players.