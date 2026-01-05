Tata Group begins search for new Air India chief as CEO's tenure ends next year

The Tata Group has begun scouting for a successor to head Air India, as the tenure of the airline’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson is set to end next year, sources said.

The Group is also in the process of identifying a new Managing Director for its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express, as Aloke Singh is expected to complete his tenure in 2027, the sources said.

“Both sides do not want a renewal of the contract after 2027. So, it is natural to go to the market to look for suitable candidates for the top job at Air India,” a source privy to the discussions said.

The Tata Group did not comment on the development in response to a query.

Sources said the process of finalising a new Air India chief could take three to six months, adding that any overlap between the outgoing and incoming leadership would help ensure a smoother transition at the airline.

The leadership search is taking place amid ongoing operational and regulatory milestones for the carrier.