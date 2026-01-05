Tata Group begins search for new Air India chief as CEO's tenure ends next year
Group also scouting for Managing Director at Air India Express; leadership transition expected to take 3–6 months
The Tata Group has begun scouting for a successor to head Air India, as the tenure of the airline’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson is set to end next year, sources said.
The Group is also in the process of identifying a new Managing Director for its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express, as Aloke Singh is expected to complete his tenure in 2027, the sources said.
“Both sides do not want a renewal of the contract after 2027. So, it is natural to go to the market to look for suitable candidates for the top job at Air India,” a source privy to the discussions said.
The Tata Group did not comment on the development in response to a query.
Sources said the process of finalising a new Air India chief could take three to six months, adding that any overlap between the outgoing and incoming leadership would help ensure a smoother transition at the airline.
The leadership search is taking place amid ongoing operational and regulatory milestones for the carrier.
The final investigation report into the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash at Ahmedabad is expected around June, according to sources.
Wilson was present at Tata House on Monday for a scheduled meeting, sources said, though no official details of the discussions were disclosed.
Wilson was appointed CEO and MD of Air India in July 2022, after former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci decided not to take up the role in March 2022 following a controversy.
The Tata Group completed the acquisition of Air India from the government in January 2022, marking the airline’s return to the Tata fold after nearly seven decades.
