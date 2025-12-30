Air India Express pilot accused of hitting passenger arrested
Captain Virendra Sejwal has been booked under BNS sections for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation
Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested an off-duty Air India Express pilot for allegedly assaulting a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, following an investigation into a violent altercation near a security checkpoint at Terminal 1 earlier this month.
The accused, identified as Captain Virendra Sejwal, had initially joined the probe and was questioned by investigators before his arrest. Police said the incident occurred on 19 December near the security screening area, a high-traffic zone at the airport, triggering concern over passenger safety.
According to a police officer, a case was registered soon after the incident, following which investigators collected relevant CCTV footage from the terminal and recorded statements of witnesses and those involved. “During the course of the investigation, the accused was called for questioning. After examining the evidence and statements, his arrest was effected,” the officer said.
Sejwal has been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 115 for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 126 for wrongful restraint, and Section 351 for criminal intimidation. The charges relate to allegations that he assaulted and threatened a passenger during the confrontation.
Police said further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events leading up to the altercation and to determine the circumstances under which the dispute escalated into violence.
With PTI inputs
