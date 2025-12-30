Air India Express pilot accused of hitting passenger arrested

According to a police officer, a case was registered soon after the incident, following which investigators collected relevant CCTV footage from the terminal and recorded statements of witnesses and those involved. “During the course of the investigation, the accused was called for questioning. After examining the evidence and statements, his arrest was effected,” the officer said.

Sejwal has been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 115 for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 126 for wrongful restraint, and Section 351 for criminal intimidation. The charges relate to allegations that he assaulted and threatened a passenger during the confrontation.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events leading up to the altercation and to determine the circumstances under which the dispute escalated into violence.

With PTI inputs