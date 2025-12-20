SpiceJet passenger alleges assault by Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport

The Delhi Police responded by stating that no formal complaint had yet been received. “The matter has come to the knowledge of the police through a social media post. Whenever a written complaint is received by the victim, appropriate legal action will be taken,” the police said.

Dewan further alleged that he was pressured into writing a letter stating that he would not pursue the matter any further. “It was either write that letter, or miss my flight and throw the Rs 1.2 lakh holiday bookings down the drain,” he claimed.

According to Dewan, the incident occurred while he was travelling with his family, including his wife, a seven-year-old child, and a four-month-old infant in a stroller. He said airport staff directed the family to use a security lane typically reserved for staff to facilitate their movement through the terminal.

The situation escalated, he alleged, when some staff members began cutting ahead in the queue. “The staff was cutting the queue ahead of me. On calling them out, Capt. Virender Sejwal, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was anpadh (uneducated) and couldn’t read the signs saying the entry was for staff,” Dewan wrote, adding that the exchange soon deteriorated into a heated verbal confrontation.

He claimed that the argument turned violent when the Air India Express pilot allegedly assaulted him. “Not able to exercise restraint, the AIX pilot proceeded to physically assault me, leaving me bloody,” Dewan said, identifying the pilot in a subsequent post and stating that the blood visible on the pilot’s shirt in the photograph was his own.

Air India Express swiftly condemned the incident, announcing that the employee concerned had been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending the outcome of an internal investigation. “Appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline clarified that the pilot was travelling as a passenger on another airline at the time and was not on official duty. Reiterating its commitment to professionalism, Air India Express said it “upholds the highest standards of conduct” and does not tolerate behaviour that falls short of those values.

As the episode continues to draw public attention, the incident has raised fresh questions about passenger safety, accountability, and conduct within India’s bustling airport terminals.

With IANS inputs