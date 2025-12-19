SC notice to Centre over alleged custodial assault of woman advocate in Noida

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre on a writ petition filed by a woman advocate alleging she was illegally detained overnight at a Noida police station and subjected to custodial sexual assault, physical abuse, and coercion while performing her professional duties.

LiveLaw reported that a bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice NV Anjaria issued the notice, which is returnable on 7 January 2026. The petition, filed through Advocate on Record Anilendra Pandey, alleges violations of Articles 14, 19(1)(g), 21, and 22 of the Constitution.

According to the petition, the advocate, enrolled with the Shahdara Bar Association in Delhi, was detained for 14 hours at Police Station Noida Sector 126 beginning late on the night of 3 December 2025. She had visited the station to assist a client who had sustained serious head injuries and sought registration of an FIR. The petition claims the police refused to register the FIR despite a supporting medico-legal certificate and accorded undue deference to the parties associated with ABP News, highlighting alleged collusion.

The advocate alleges she was unlawfully detained without an arrest memo, judicial authorisation, or adherence to legal safeguards under Section 46(4) CrPC and established Supreme Court guidelines.