Sexual assault: Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of Prajwal Revanna

The Supreme Court on Monday, 11 November, dismissed a bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces charges of rape and sexual assault.

A bench of justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma rejected the plea and observed that Revanna is a very influential person.

Appearing for Revanna, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that a charge sheet has been filed in the case and section 376 of the IPC was not there in the initial complaint.

The bench said it could not interfere with the Karnataka High Court's 21 October decision denying him bail.