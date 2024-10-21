Prajwal Revanna: Karnataka HC rejects bail plea in three cases

The Karnataka High Court on Monday rejected three bail petitions filed by Prajwal Revanna, a former MP and grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who is the prime accused in multiple cases of sexual assault which he reportedly recorded on video.

A single-judge bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order, denying the bail in connection with two cases of rape and a case of video recording a victim of sexual harassment. The court is yet to deliver its order on another rape case. Revanna is facing four cases in connection with the alleged sexual assaults.

Senior counsel Prabhuling Navadgi appeared for Revanna, while senior counsel Prof. Ravi Varma Kumar argued for the prosecution and submitted before the court that bail not be granted in the case.

One of the victims, a resident of Hassan, had filed a rape case against Revanna at Bengaluru Cyber police station. The court has rejected the bail plea in the matter. Another case is related to the alleged sexual assault of a domestic staff member at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura, the disturbing video of which went viral on social media during the Lok Sabha election this year.