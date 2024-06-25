Fourth FIR filed against ex-MP Prajwal Revanna for sexual harassment

Another FIR has been registered against former MP Prajwal Revanna on charges of sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation, police sources said on Tuesday, 25 June.

Along with him, three others, including former BJP MLA from Hassan Preetham Gowda have also been named in the FIR for allegedly sharing images captured by Prajwal during sexual harassment of the victim on a video call, they said.

With the fresh FIR, this is the fourth case registered against Prajwal.

"A fresh case has been registered by the SIT against Prajwal and three others. Former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda has also been named in the FIR," a police source confirmed to PTI.

The case has been registered under sections 355 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354 D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 66 E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act, according to the police sources.

Meanwhile, Prajwal is currently in police custody.