Assure justice to victims: Congress to PM Modi after Prajwal Revanna's arrest

"Narendra Modi kept raising the 'Beti Bachao' slogan, but did not break his silence on Prajwal Revanna," she told a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here.

Lamba said Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Modi on the matter for help from the Centre but did not get a reply.

The chief minister had to write to Modi again after 21 days, asking him to bring Revanna back to the country.

"This shows how serious Modi was about the Prajwal Revanna case," Lamba said.

She said the possibility of pressure being put on victims and witnesses still exists and "we urge the prime minister to break his silence and assure that there would be no tampering with evidence and justice will be ensured to our daughters".

The Congress leader also cited the case of a Dalit girl being "raped" in Madhya Pradesh and the perpetrators of the crime allegedly being Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

"In this case, first the victim's brother, then the victim's uncle were killed. Finally, the victim also died by falling off an ambulance while bringing back her uncle's mortal remains," she said about the incidents that have taken place in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.

"In the last five months, 12,000 cases of rape and sexual harassment of women, including 1,644 girls, have come to light in Rajasthan," Lamba said, hitting out at the BJP.

More than 25 tribal women and students have been raped in Sidhi in Madhya Pradesh, she claimed.

"It is unfortunate that in the last 10 years, Narendra Modi has failed to provide justice to our daughters," Lamba alleged.

"Break your silence as it encourages the perpetrators of such crimes," she said.

After evading summonses and staying out of the country for a little more than a month, Revanna (33), the grandson of JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, landed in Bengaluru from Germany's Munich on Friday, only to be arrested by the SIT minutes later and whisked away for questioning.

Revanna had issued a video statement earlier, stating he would appear before the SIT on Friday.