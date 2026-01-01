Air India offloads pilot in Vancouver over ‘fitness for duty’ concerns

An Air India pilot was removed from duty moments before departure in Vancouver on 23 December after Canadian authorities flagged concerns over the individual’s “fitness for duty”, prompting a last-minute delay to the Delhi-bound flight.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the Tata-owned airline said the cockpit crew member was offloaded prior to take-off and taken for further inquiry, following which an alternate pilot was assigned to operate the service, Hindustan Times reported.

According to a report by India Today, airport staff in Vancouver allegedly alerted authorities after noticing the pilot purchasing alcohol or “sipping on wine”, citing a possible smell of liquor. A breathalyser test was subsequently conducted, which the pilot reportedly failed. Air India, however, did not independently confirm the allegation of intoxication.