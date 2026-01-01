Air India offloads pilot in Vancouver over ‘fitness for duty’ concerns
Carrier says crew member removed as a precaution, probe underway; alternate pilot rostered to operate Delhi-bound flight
An Air India pilot was removed from duty moments before departure in Vancouver on 23 December after Canadian authorities flagged concerns over the individual’s “fitness for duty”, prompting a last-minute delay to the Delhi-bound flight.
Confirming the incident on Thursday, the Tata-owned airline said the cockpit crew member was offloaded prior to take-off and taken for further inquiry, following which an alternate pilot was assigned to operate the service, Hindustan Times reported.
According to a report by India Today, airport staff in Vancouver allegedly alerted authorities after noticing the pilot purchasing alcohol or “sipping on wine”, citing a possible smell of liquor. A breathalyser test was subsequently conducted, which the pilot reportedly failed. Air India, however, did not independently confirm the allegation of intoxication.
In a statement to the media, an Air India spokesperson said Flight AI186 experienced a delay after Canadian authorities raised concerns about the pilot’s fitness to fly. “In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay,” the spokesperson said.
The airline added that the pilot has been taken off flying duties while the inquiry is ongoing and that it is cooperating fully with local authorities.
Reiterating its safety stance, Air India said it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of aviation rules and regulations. “Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy. Safety remains Air India’s highest priority at all times,” the statement said.
Passengers affected by the delay were provided refreshments and assistance during the wait, the airline said, adding that it regretted the inconvenience caused.