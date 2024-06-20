Nepal’s drug administration suspends Indian-made Biotax 1gm

The Department of Drug Administration (DDA) in Nepal has ordered an immediate suspension of the sales and distribution of the Biotax 1gm antibiotic injection, following serious health risk concerns.

The drug, manufactured by Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Healthcare Ltd, was found to be non-compliant with production specifications after laboratory tests conducted by Nepal’s national drug regulatory body.

Pramod KC, spokesperson for the DDA, was quoted by a report by The Wire, "We have directed the manufacturing company, importers, and distributors to immediately suspend sales, import, and distribution of the said medicine, until further notice."

He further mentioned, "Some serious issues have been detected in the said antibiotic. Decisions about further actions will be taken once the investigation is completed," according to The Kathmandu Post.

In response to the suspension, Zydus Group stated on Wednesday clarifying that it will provide Biotax 1g with 10ml sterile water in Nepal. The Indian pharmaceuticals group refuted claims of health risks, labelling such reports as “misleading and erroneous.”

According to Business Standard, Zydus maintained that the product complies with all quality parameters as per the approved specifications.