Nifty sees biggest decline since 26 Oct thanks to FII selling, rising Covid cases in Kerala

The Nifty saw the biggest single-day decline since 26 October, caused by factors ranging from profit booking by FII before the Christmas holidays, to Kerala reporting 292 active Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, said Vaibhav Vidwani, research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio. The total number of active cases in Kerala presently stands at 2,041.

At close on Wednesday, Nifty was down 302.95 points or 1.41 per cent at 21,150.15, while Sensex was down 930.88 points or 1.30 per cent at 70,506.31.

While ONGC Ltd extended advances for a second consecutive session, touching a six-year high of Rs 212, Oil India Ltd reached an all-time high of Rs 406.

With the price of crude oil stabilising at $79.35 per barrel, the government made the decision to reduce the tax on surplus earnings from the export of domestically produced diesel and crude oil.