Nirav Modi files fresh appeal in UK court to stall extradition to India
The Indian government is preparing to challenge the application, officials confirm
Fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi has filed a fresh application before a UK court in a bid to delay his extradition to India, where he faces charges of defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 6,498 crore in a wider Rs 13,578 crore scam linked to his uncle Mehul Choksi.
The Westminster magistrates’ court in London has agreed to hear Modi’s plea, a move that could further push back his transfer to Indian custody.
The Indian government is preparing to challenge the application, officials confirmed. Modi has been held at Wandsworth Prison since March 2019 after his arrest by Scotland Yard on India’s extradition request.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Modi’s legal team argued that he risks being interrogated by multiple governmental agencies and subjected to torture if returned to India.
A government source told the outlet that the jeweller’s lawyers filed the reopening request last month, which has since been accepted by the Westminster court, with notice served to the Indian side.
In May, a UK court denied Modi bail for the 10th time, stressing that he had a “very strong incentive” to evade extradition given the severity of the charges. While a date for the fresh hearing is yet to be set, Indian authorities are working on a detailed rebuttal.
“Our response will be sent through diplomatic channels, strongly refuting his claims and urging the court to dismiss the application since the extradition order had already reached finality in 2022,” an Indian official said.
The government is also expected to give assurances that Modi will face trial strictly under Indian law and “will not be subjected to interrogation by any agency”, the official added.
