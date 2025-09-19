Nirav Modi files fresh appeal in UK court to stall extradition to India

Fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi has filed a fresh application before a UK court in a bid to delay his extradition to India, where he faces charges of defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 6,498 crore in a wider Rs 13,578 crore scam linked to his uncle Mehul Choksi.

The Westminster magistrates’ court in London has agreed to hear Modi’s plea, a move that could further push back his transfer to Indian custody.

The Indian government is preparing to challenge the application, officials confirmed. Modi has been held at Wandsworth Prison since March 2019 after his arrest by Scotland Yard on India’s extradition request.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Modi’s legal team argued that he risks being interrogated by multiple governmental agencies and subjected to torture if returned to India.