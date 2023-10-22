Suspicious payout exposes scam bigger than Nirav Modi and PNB

It was one innocuous transaction among lakhs conducted daily, which was detected by a digital payments company, and which finally helped blow the lid off a web of fraudulent transactions worth over Rs 16,180 crore — bigger than the Punjab National Bank scam of January 2018 involving Nirav Modi — which stumped Thane Police until recently.

The mega scam was officially revealed on 9 October by Thane’s Shrinagar police station, which had lodged an FIR based on a complaint filed by Safexpay Technology Pvt. Ltd, Thane.

Police investigators said Safexpay’s payout platform was allegedly hacked by unknown entities, and the subsequent probe has shown that at least Rs 16,180 crore has been siphoned off, including some monies transferred abroad.

Thane-based Safexpay founder-CEO Ravi Gupta said the scam came to light around April when four merchants from Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh reported "suspicious" discrepancies between bank balances and system balances.