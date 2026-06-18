NSE appoints record 20 lead managers for one of India’s largest IPOs

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has appointed 20 investment banks as book running lead managers (BRLMs) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO), highlighting the scale and complexity of what is expected to be one of India’s largest public offerings.

According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the lead managers to the issue include Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley India Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), J.P. Morgan India, SBI Capital Markets, Anand Rathi Advisors, Avendus Capital, Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors, Equirus Capital, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, IIFL Capital Services, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Nuvama Wealth Management and several other institutions.

The appointment is significant because BRLMs serve as the principal intermediaries responsible for managing the entire IPO process. Their role extends from conducting due diligence and preparing regulatory filings to overseeing the book-building process, marketing the issue to investors, determining pricing and ensuring compliance with market regulations. Acting as the critical link between issuers, investors and regulators, they play a central role in building investor confidence and ensuring the successful execution of a public issue.

With 20 BRLMs on board, the NSE IPO is set to establish a new benchmark for Indian capital markets. The exchange has appointed more lead managers than any previous mainboard public offering in the country, surpassing the earlier record held by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company. The unusually large syndicate reflects both the expected size of the offering and the extensive investor outreach required for a transaction of this scale.