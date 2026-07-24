Oil eases after crossing $100, but West Asia tensions keep markets on edge

Global crude oil prices edged lower in early trade on Friday after surging above the USD 100-a-barrel mark, with investors continuing to assess the impact of escalating tensions in West Asia and the growing risk of disruptions to global energy supplies.

September Brent crude futures were trading at USD 100.33 (10 a.m.) a barrel, down 0.36 per cent, while September West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.56 per cent to USD 91.67 a barrel.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), August crude oil futures declined 1.76 per cent to Rs 8,865, while September contracts slipped 1.89 per cent to Rs 8,418 during early trading.

The decline followed a sharp rally on Thursday, when Brent crude crossed the USD 100-a-barrel mark for the first time since May amid heightened geopolitical tensions, The Hindu Businessline said.

The latest market volatility comes after the US Central Command confirmed that it had carried out a 13th consecutive night of military strikes against Iran. According to the US military, the operation targeted Iranian command centres, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites and maritime assets aimed at reducing threats to commercial shipping passing through the Strait of Hormuz.