Oil prices fall by 2% despite escalating tensions in West Asia

Global crude oil prices slipped on Tuesday, retreating from recent highs even as geopolitical tensions in West Asia showed no signs of easing.

The international benchmark, Brent crude, dropped about 1.3 per cent to trade near $113 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell more sharply, losing over 2 per cent to hover around $104 per barrel.

The decline followed a strong rally in the previous session, with prices having climbed close to $114 per barrel amid fears of supply disruptions. Analysts attributed Tuesday’s dip to profit-booking by traders, even as the broader risk outlook remained elevated.

On the domestic front, crude oil futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange also edged lower, reflecting the global trend.