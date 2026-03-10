Oil prices fall sharply below $90 a barrel as Middle East tensions ease

Global oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday, slipping below $90 a barrel after US President Donald Trump suggested that the conflict in the Middle East could end soon.

Brent crude futures dropped as much as 10.85 per cent during trading, touching an intraday low of $88.22 per barrel compared with the previous close of $98.96. By around 11 a.m., prices had partially recovered to $92.50, still down 6.44 per cent.

Similarly, crude oil futures were trading at $87.94 per barrel, marking a fall of more than 7 per cent. During the session, prices briefly slid to $84.43, representing a decline of about 29.33 per cent from the record high of $119.48 reached earlier.

The sharp fall in prices followed comments from the US president indicating a possible de-escalation in the conflict involving Iran.

On Monday, oil prices had surged above $100 per barrel amid concerns that tensions in the region could disrupt energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit route.