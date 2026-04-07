Oil prices jump over 3% as Iran tensions escalate and US sets Hormuz deadline

Global oil prices surged on Tuesday, rising more than 3 per cent as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran rattled energy markets and heightened concerns over supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures climbed to an intraday high of $111.63 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose sharply to $116.56, reflecting strong upward momentum driven by geopolitical uncertainty.

The latest spike follows a sustained rally in crude prices since the conflict began in late February. Brent has gained more than 60 per cent over this period, highlighting the scale of market disruption linked to the crisis.

At the centre of investor concern is the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supply passes. The waterway has faced ongoing disruptions since hostilities intensified, fuelling fears of tighter global supply and pushing prices higher. Crude benchmarks are now trading close to the $100 mark on average this year, with volatility expected to persist.