Rupee weakens against US dollar amid firm greenback and oil price volatility

The Indian rupee edged lower in early trade on Tuesday, pressured by a strengthening US dollar and continued volatility in global oil prices amid uncertainty over developments in West Asia.

The local currency fell by 20 paise to trade at 93.73 against the US dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market. It had opened slightly stronger at 93.66 before losing ground as the session progressed.

Market sentiment remained cautious despite remarks by Donald Trump suggesting that diplomatic engagement with Iran was under way. He indicated that the United States had held discussions with an Iranian leader and extended a deadline for Tehran to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, warning of possible strikes on energy infrastructure if demands were not met.

However, Iran rejected claims of any ongoing negotiations, adding to market uncertainty and contributing to fluctuations in crude oil prices.

Currency traders noted that sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows further weighed on the rupee, although gains in domestic equity markets helped limit sharper losses.

According to market participants, the rupee had touched record low levels in the previous session before recovering slightly after expectations of a pause in hostilities briefly lifted sentiment.