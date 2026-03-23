Rupee decline deepens, approaches 94 against US dollar

The Indian rupee weakened further in early trade on Monday, falling to a record low against the US dollar as elevated crude oil prices and continued foreign fund outflows weighed heavily on the currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower and slipped to 93.94 against the dollar, marking its weakest level on record. The decline follows a sharp fall in the previous session, when the currency breached the 93 mark for the first time before closing at an all-time low.

Currency traders attributed the weakness to a combination of global and domestic factors, with the ongoing conflict in West Asia keeping crude oil prices elevated and strengthening demand for the US dollar.

Higher oil prices have increased India’s import bill, placing additional strain on the rupee. Market participants noted that the country is now paying significantly more for crude imports, particularly from Gulf nations, which has intensified dollar demand.