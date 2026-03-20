Rupee falls past 93 to the US dollar for first time amid West Asia tensions

The Indian rupee slid to an all-time low on Friday, breaching the 93 mark against the US dollar for the first time, as escalating tensions in West Asia continued to unsettle global markets.

The currency weakened to 93.12, marking a decline of around 0.55 per cent on the day and surpassing its previous record low earlier in the week. Since the onset of the latest regional conflict, the rupee has depreciated by nearly 2 per cent, reflecting sustained pressure from external factors.

Analysts attributed the fall to a combination of elevated crude prices, supply chain disruptions and a broader shift towards safe-haven assets. The dollar-rupee pair has moved decisively above key levels, signalling continued weakness in the domestic currency.

Market participants said a sustained move beyond the 93 threshold could push the rupee further towards the 93.20–93.40 range, while support levels are seen around 92.70 and lower.