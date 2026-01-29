Rupee hits record low as Economic Survey flags currency ‘paradox'

The rupee slipped to an all-time low of 92.00 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, 29 January. The fall came amid steady dollar demand and a cautious global mood after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at its first policy meeting of 2026, pushing the dollar index up from its four-and-a-half-year lows.

While the day’s market move reflected global risk aversion, the Economic Survey 2025–26, released on Thursday, offers a broader explanation for the rupee’s sustained weakness, describing it as a “paradox” in which domestic fundamentals are no longer rewarded with currency stability in an unsettled global system.

According to the survey, the rupee depreciated by around 6.5 per cent between 1 April 2025, and 22 January 2026, making it one of the weakest-performing currencies in this period. Its fall was comparable to that of the Japanese yen, which lost about 5.5 per cent, and steeper than declines seen in other Asian peers such as the Philippine peso and the Indonesian rupiah. The survey argues that the rupee is “punching below its weight”, with its valuation failing to reflect India’s robust growth and macroeconomic stability.