Economic Survey flags global headwinds, keeps domestic outlook secondary

The Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Thursday struck a note of cautious optimism on India’s growth prospects, projecting real GDP growth of 6.8 to 7.2 per cent in FY27. Yet, a closer reading of the document suggests that its dominant concern was not the state of the domestic economy but the mounting uncertainties in the global economic environment that continue to cast a long shadow over India’s outlook.

Presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, the survey repeatedly underscored external risks, global trade disruptions and financial volatility, framing India’s economic trajectory largely through the prism of international developments. “The outlook is one of steady growth amid global uncertainty, requiring caution, but not pessimism,” the survey said, encapsulating its overarching tone.

While the document noted that FY27 would be a year of adjustment as firms and households adapt to changing conditions, with domestic demand and investment expected to gain strength, these observations were consistently tempered by warnings about an unsettled external environment. The survey explicitly acknowledged that global uncertainty would continue to shape the overall outlook, suggesting that domestic fundamentals alone may not be sufficient to insulate the economy.

A significant portion of the survey was devoted to assessing the challenges faced during FY26, which it described as an unusually difficult year on the external front. Heightened uncertainty in global trade, coupled with the imposition of high and penal tariffs, created stress for manufacturers, particularly exporters, and dented business confidence.