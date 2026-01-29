Economic Survey calls for re-examining RTI Act, protecting confidential records

The Economic Survey on Thursday made a case for re-examining the nearly two-decade-old Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, suggesting that certain confidential records and draft deliberations be exempted from disclosure to prevent undue constraints on governance.

While underlining that the RTI Act was enacted to promote transparency, accountability and citizen participation, the Survey said the law was never intended to become a tool for idle curiosity or a mechanism to micro-manage government functioning from the outside.

“Nearly two decades on, the RTI Act may need re-examination — not to dilute its spirit, but to align it with global best practices, incorporate evolving lessons, and keep it firmly anchored to its original intent,” the Survey said.

It emphasised that the purpose of the law remains to enhance democratic accountability, contain corruption and enable citizens to demand answers for decisions that affect them, but warned that excessive disclosures of internal deliberations could blunt effective decision-making.

Among the possible changes worth debating, the Survey suggested exempting brainstorming notes, working papers and draft comments from disclosure until they form part of the final decision-making record. It also proposed protecting service records, transfers and confidential staff reports from routine information requests that add little value to public interest.

Another option flagged was exploring a narrowly defined ministerial veto, subject to parliamentary oversight, to prevent disclosures that could unduly constrain governance.

“These are not prescriptions, but suggestions worth debating to ensure that the Act remains effective while also safeguarding the integrity of decision-making,” it said.

The Survey argued that transparency works best when balanced with space for candid internal discussions. If officials fear that every draft remark or half-formed idea may be disclosed, they may resort to cautious language and avoid bold thinking, thereby weakening governance.