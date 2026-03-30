Oil surge, global tensions weigh on black Monday sentiment across D-Street

Indian benchmark indices extended their decline for a second consecutive session on 30 March, as a sharp rise in crude oil prices and escalating conflict in the Middle East dampened investor sentiment.

By late morning trade, the Sensex had fallen 1,219.60 points, or 1.66 per cent, to 72,363.62, while the Nifty dropped 362.75 points, or 1.59 per cent, to 22,456.85. Market breadth remained weak, with declining stocks significantly outnumbering gainers.

Both indices have shed around 10.5 per cent in March, putting them on track for their steepest monthly fall since the pandemic-driven sell-off in March 2020. Persistent foreign investor outflows and surging oil prices have been key drivers of the downturn. For the financial year ending 31 March, the benchmarks are also set to post losses of 4–6 per cent, marking their weakest annual performance in several years.

The sell-off comes amid intensifying geopolitical risks, with crude oil prices rallying sharply. Brent crude has climbed close to $116 per barrel, registering a gain of around 60 per cent this month, while US crude has risen more than 50 per cent. The surge follows a widening conflict in West Asia, now in its fifth week, with Yemen’s Houthi group joining hostilities and raising concerns over disruptions to critical shipping routes.

Analysts warn that the evolving situation could significantly alter India’s macroeconomic outlook. The favourable backdrop of strong growth, moderate inflation and stable deficits has weakened, with rising oil prices expected to push up inflation, strain public finances and weigh on corporate earnings.